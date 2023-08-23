Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has jumped by 2.30 compared to previous close of 14.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-20 that Driven Brands provides car maintenance services at scale, which should be a resilient spending category for years to come. The company’s high debt load and competition could present risks to the business.

Is It Worth Investing in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Right Now?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for DRVN is 61.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of DRVN was 1.22M shares.

DRVN’s Market Performance

DRVN stock saw a decrease of 0.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.73% for DRVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.96% for the last 200 days.

DRVN Trading at -36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -43.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw -46.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $23.76 back on May 30. After this action, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. now owns 2,332,363 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $997,920 using the latest closing price.

Ferrera Gary W, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Ferrera Gary W is holding 63,101 shares at $96,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.