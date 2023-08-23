Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has increased by 2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 120.96. However, the company has seen a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-19 that Digital Realty has made excellent progress on its capital plan, taking the pressure off its balance sheet and stock price. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers keeps stores and coffers full.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 94.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by analysts is $123.00, which is -$1.16 below the current market price. The public float for DLR is 302.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of DLR was 3.03M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a 35.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for DLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for DLR’s stock, with a 16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $138 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.06. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.