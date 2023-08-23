Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH)’s stock price has decreased by -9.51 compared to its previous closing price of 10.15. However, the company has seen a -8.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Ruderman – Chief Legal Officer Robert Musslewhite – Chief Executive Officer Jason Krantz – Founder and Executive Chairman Rick Booth – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Hettenbach – Morgan Stanley Matt Shea – Needham & Company Brian Peterson – Raymond James Allen Lutz – Bank of America David Grossman – Stifel Jonathan Yong – Credit Suisse George Hill – Deutsche Bank Operator Welcome to the Definitive Healthcare Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Our host for today’s call is Robert Musslewhite.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DH is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is $12.54, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for DH is 67.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% of that float. On August 23, 2023, DH’s average trading volume was 652.24K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH’s stock has seen a -8.15% decrease for the week, with a -19.92% drop in the past month and a -2.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for Definitive Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.42% for DH’s stock, with a -17.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DH Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -23.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,240 shares at the price of $9.11 back on May 12. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,743,478 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $56,846 using the latest closing price.

Krantz Jason Ronald, the Executive Chairman of Definitive Healthcare Corp., purchase 450,000 shares at $11.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Krantz Jason Ronald is holding 450,000 shares at $5,193,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -3.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.51. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.