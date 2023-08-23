CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CBAY stock has gone up by 1.63%, with a monthly gain of 10.40% and a quarterly surge of 49.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.82% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 57.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CBAY is $17.42, which is $4.36 above the current price. The public float for CBAY is 92.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on August 23, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) has increased by 5.32 when compared to last closing price of 12.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-20 that CymaBay Therapeutics’ primary candidate, seladelpar, shows promising results as a potential treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a liver autoimmune disease. Seladelpar demonstrated significant anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic activity in Phase 2 and ENHANCE Phase 3 studies, improving patient quality of life. The ongoing RESPONSE Phase 3 study is critical for the company, with results potentially cementing seladelpar’s position as a leading treatment option for PBC.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 108.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,746 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Aug 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $249,359 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $59,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -104.50, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.