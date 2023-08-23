Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 8.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Megan McGrath – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Michelle MacKay – Chief Executive Officer Neil Johnston – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Alex Kramm – UBS Douglas Harter – Credit Suisse Michael Griffin – Citi Matt Filek – William Blair Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley Patrick O’Shaughnessy – Raymond James Operator Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cushman & Wakefield’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWK is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is $12.00, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for CWK is 167.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.61% of that float. On August 23, 2023, CWK’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

CWK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a -4.86% decrease in the past week, with a -12.35% drop in the past month, and a 7.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for CWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.13% for CWK’s stock, with a -17.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWK Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd, who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Jun 08. After this action, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd now owns 22,717,475 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $25,875,000 using the latest closing price.

McLean Jodie W., the Director of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 15,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McLean Jodie W. is holding 33,176 shares at $117,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 222.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.