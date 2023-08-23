Coursera Inc. (COUR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.23 in relation to its previous close of 16.20. However, the company has experienced a 5.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that I recommend a buy due to COUR strong performance and potential for growth in all segments. The Consumer segment has shown resilience with consistent learner growth and the potential for over 20% revenue growth. The Enterprise segment faces challenges but maintains healthy new bookings and potential demand from new customers.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COUR is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COUR is $18.75, which is $1.5 above than the current price. The public float for COUR is 137.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on August 23, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stock saw an increase of 5.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.71% and a quarterly increase of 32.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Coursera Inc. (COUR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of 27.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.48. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 38.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $15.54 back on Aug 17. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,646,854 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $777,145 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Leah F., the Chief Revenue Officer of Coursera Inc., sale 38,107 shares at $15.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Belsky Leah F. is holding 998,043 shares at $592,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.