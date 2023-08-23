Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 88.71. However, the company has experienced a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that PPL is expected to further gain from its ongoing capital investments, completed acquisition, and savings in operation and maintenance costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is above average at 12.86x. The 36-month beta value for ED is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ED is $88.93, which is -$0.38 below than the current price. The public float for ED is 344.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ED on August 23, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has seen a 1.94% increase for the week, with a -7.98% drop in the past month and a -5.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for ED’s stock, with a -5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $103 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.29. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $94.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,739 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 24 shares at $94.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,458 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.