Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYH is 1.78.

The public float for CYH is 127.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on August 23, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

CYH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has dropped by -0.92 compared to previous close of 3.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-03 that Community Health Systems improved revenue and lowered its losses. The company owns or leases 77 hospitals in 15 states.

CYH’s Market Performance

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has seen a -8.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.31% decline in the past month and a -6.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for CYH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.11% for CYH’s stock, with a -26.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at -22.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.