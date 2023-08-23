CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CME is $208.13, which is $15.3 above the current price. The public float for CME is 358.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on August 23, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 202.60. However, the company has seen a -2.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Corrections are a necessary evil for those who want a sustained bull market. Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco provides evidence as to why the current pullback is “garden variety” and not the start of a new bear market.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has fallen by -2.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.42% and a quarterly rise of 9.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for CME stock, with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.06. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from DUFFY TERRENCE A, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $203.95 back on Aug 18. After this action, DUFFY TERRENCE A now owns 65,545 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $6,118,500 using the latest closing price.

Holzrichter Julie, the Sr MD Chief Operating Officer of CME Group Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $205.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Holzrichter Julie is holding 31,990 shares at $1,232,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CME Group Inc. (CME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.