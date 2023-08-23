Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has gone down by -5.34% for the week, with a -4.68% drop in the past month and a -13.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for YOU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for YOU’s stock, with a -16.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YOU is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is $29.71, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 71.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.96% of that float. On August 23, 2023, YOU’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 21.99, however, the company has experienced a -5.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Caryn Seidman-Becker – Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Cornick – Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Reilly – Needham Dana Telsey – Telsey Group Scott Devitt – Wedbush Mark Kelley – Stifel Ananda Baruah – Loop Capital Operator Good morning and welcome to Clear’s Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. We have with us today, Caryn Seidman-Becker, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Cornick, Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YOU Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.13. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -19.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 2,640,735 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Aug 02. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,809,211 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $66,726,857 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc., sale 26,642 shares at $24.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 11,449,946 shares at $656,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.