Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) has decreased by -12.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) is above average at 35.85x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CJET is 14.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CJET on August 23, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CJET’s Market Performance

CJET stock saw a decrease of -18.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -73.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.13% for Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.53% for CJET’s stock, with a -75.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -34.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -18.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc. saw -81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.