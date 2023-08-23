CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has decreased by -3.01 when compared to last closing price of 79.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-09 that CF Industries Holdings Inc ( CF, Financial) reported a daily gain of 4.42%, a 22.4% increase over the past three months, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.08. Is this stock modestly undervalued?

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CF is 192.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for CF on August 23, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

The stock of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has seen a -0.52% decrease in the past week, with a -4.72% drop in the past month, and a 14.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for CF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for CF’s stock, with a -5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CF Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.90. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Barnard Douglas C, who sale 387 shares at the price of $82.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, Barnard Douglas C now owns 14,702 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $31,878 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Douglas C, the EVP, Corp. Dev.&Legal Advisor of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 9,700 shares at $80.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Barnard Douglas C is holding 15,089 shares at $779,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Equity return is now at value 46.00, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.