Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) by analysts is $11.38, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for EBR is 2.03B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.12M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has increased by 4.93 when compared to last closing price of 6.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Investors with an interest in Utility – Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both Eletrobras (EBR) and Pinnacle West (PNW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR’s stock has risen by 6.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly rise of 0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for EBR’s stock, with a -3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.