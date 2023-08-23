Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BLDR is 122.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on August 23, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 132.76. However, the company has seen a -12.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Extreme Networks (EXTR), Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price.

BLDR’s Market Performance

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has experienced a -12.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.66% drop in the past month, and a 9.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.16% for BLDR’s stock, with a 36.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $135 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.59. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 103.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Hiller Michael, who sale 1,397 shares at the price of $151.96 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hiller Michael now owns 31,495 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $212,288 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 5,965 shares at $147.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 32,892 shares at $882,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.