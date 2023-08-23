Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has gone decline by -41.50 in comparison to its previous close of 3.47, however, the company has experienced a -41.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that For the ultimate contrarian, few market categories exist that induce white-knuckled pressure quite like stocks with high short interest. At its most simplistic level, bullish traders targeting highly shorted securities believe that the underlying volatility has gone too far.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRSH is 2.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 0.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On August 23, 2023, BRSH’s average trading volume was 406.08K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH stock saw a decrease of -41.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.57% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.75% for BRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.66% for the last 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -61.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.05%, as shares sank -43.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -41.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -82.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.