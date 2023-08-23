Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 13.65. However, the company has seen a -1.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Warren Buffett has built an empire seeking opportunities across the board. Small- and mid-size businesses define the spirit of the American dream. +10% yield from adopting the Income Method to invest in the heartbeat of the American economy.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) is $15.33, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for OBDC is 382.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBDC on August 23, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

OBDC’s Market Performance

OBDC stock saw a decrease of -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.26% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for OBDC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBDC Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corporation saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corporation, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corporation stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.