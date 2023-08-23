Beneficient (BENF) Stock Showcases -2.94% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has seen a -2.50% decrease in the past week, with a -8.45% drop in the past month, and a -81.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for BENF’s stock, with a -76.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is 9.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.81.

The public float for BENF is 66.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 23, 2023, BENF’s average trading volume was 320.62K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s stock price has soared by 8.33 in relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-03 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

BENF Trading at -34.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -2.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9975. In addition, Beneficient saw -80.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beneficient (BENF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.