Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has gone down by -0.32% for the week, with a -2.35% drop in the past month and a 10.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.23% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for BBVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on August 23, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has dropped by -0.20 compared to previous close of 7.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-07-28 that Spanish bank BBVA on Friday said its second quarter net profit rose 24% from the same period in 2022 thanks to higher lending income in Mexico, its main market, and in Spain.

BBVA Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.