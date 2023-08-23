Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) Stock

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has gone up by 4.08% for the week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month and a 8.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for LSCC’s stock, with a 11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 62.21x. The 36-month beta value for LSCC is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The average price estimated by analysts for LSCC is $101.89, which is $10.81 above than the current price. The public float for LSCC is 136.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.94% of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on August 23, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 91.19. However, the company has experienced a 4.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-01 that Stock gainers: Shares of Arista Networks Inc. ANET, +2.65% soared 14% following its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The company posted better-than-expected revenue and earnings, and it offered third-quarter revenue guidance that easily topped analysts’ estimates.

LSCC Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.54. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 40.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from NELSON MARK JON, who sale 805 shares at the price of $87.75 back on Aug 21. After this action, NELSON MARK JON now owns 33,126 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $70,639 using the latest closing price.

Feanny Tracy Ann, the SVP, General Counsel of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 406 shares at $87.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Feanny Tracy Ann is holding 2,203 shares at $35,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 26.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.