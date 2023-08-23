Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) has increased by 27.73 when compared to last closing price of 18.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1. This compares to loss of $0.93 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCUS is $42.67, which is $18.64 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 52.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.76% of that float. The average trading volume for RCUS on August 23, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS’s stock has seen a 35.74% increase for the week, with a 24.62% rise in the past month and a 33.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.17% for RCUS’s stock, with a 14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +23.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +35.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.98. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $20.25 back on Jul 28. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 336,566 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $911,250 using the latest closing price.

Azoy Alexander, the Chief Accounting Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 1,018 shares at $20.41 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Azoy Alexander is holding 11,596 shares at $20,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -45.60, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.