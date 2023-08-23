Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.66relation to previous closing price of 9.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that The GARP strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks that have impressive prospects and are trading at a discount. HUBB, CAT, AOS and ARCO are some stocks that hold promise.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ARCO is $12.73, which is $2.48 above the current price. The public float for ARCO is 122.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on August 23, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has seen a -3.35% decrease for the week, with a -7.95% drop in the past month and a 18.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.45% for ARCO’s stock, with a 18.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.