Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

The 36-month beta value for ITOS is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITOS is $38.20, which is $23.61 above than the current price. The public float for ITOS is 35.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ITOS on August 23, 2023 was 284.36K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ITOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) has jumped by 37.36 compared to previous close of 11.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-04 that Today, we circle back on small oncology concern iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. for the first time since last July. The company is advancing its two primary compounds in its pipeline and has a potentially lucrative partnership with GlaxoSmithKline. The stock also trades under the net cash on iTeos’ balance sheet. An updated investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

ITOS’s Market Performance

ITOS’s stock has risen by 39.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.40% and a quarterly rise of 4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.45% for ITOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $37 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ITOS Trading at 20.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +43.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.20 for the present operating margin

+99.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stands at +36.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.70. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.96.

Conclusion

In summary, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.