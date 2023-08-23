Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Frontline plc (FRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) is above average at 6.02x. The 36-month beta value for FRO is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRO is $41.68, which is $3.88 above than the current price. The public float for FRO is 142.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on August 23, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

The stock price of Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has dropped by -0.61 compared to previous close of 18.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-05 that Months ago, I first queried YCharts for U.S. dividend stocks yielding greater than 5% annually and solely pegged “attractive” in Y-ratings (ranging from “not-rated” to “avoid,” “neutral,” or “attractive”). My recent query produced this list of July Divvy Nifty-60 stocks; of which, 58 measure-up to the dogcatcher ideal of promising dividend payouts, from $1k invested, greater than their single-share prices. How’re they doin’ now? The top-ten of 60 divvy 58 for July ranged 12.08% to 29.96% in annual-yield and ranged 27.39% to 43.48% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers as-of 6/30/23.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO’s stock has risen by 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.47% and a quarterly rise of 23.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Frontline plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for FRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRO Trading at 13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, Frontline plc saw 47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontline plc (FRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.