An In-Depth Look at Sprott Physical Gold Trust’s (PHYS) Stock Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a 1.42% increase in the past week, with a -2.29% drop in the past month, and a -3.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.69% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for PHYS’s stock, with a 1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.11.

The public float for PHYS is 400.92M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 23, 2023, PHYS’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.08relation to previous closing price of 14.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-06-26 that As the capital markets await on a Fed pause on rate hikes, gold and palladium have been ticking higher. A pause may signify that eventually monetary policy easing could emerge as was expected heading into 2023.

PHYS Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.96. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.