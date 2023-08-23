An In-Depth Look at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (MTSI) Stock Performance

In the past week, MTSI stock has gone up by 1.48%, with a monthly gain of 17.78% and a quarterly surge of 30.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for MTSI’s stock, with a 18.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is above average at 18.05x. The 36-month beta value for MTSI is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTSI is $80.33, which is $2.45 above than the current price. The public float for MTSI is 54.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume of MTSI on August 23, 2023 was 448.95K shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.21 compared to its previous closing price of 72.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-08-22 that Wolfspeed (WOLF) agreed to sell its radio frequency business, Wolfspeed RF, to semiconductor products supplier MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) for $125 million, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTSI Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.93. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 23.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 3,206 shares at the price of $75.31 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 35,879 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $241,445 using the latest closing price.

Dennehy Robert, the SVP, Operations of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 3,250 shares at $65.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Dennehy Robert is holding 39,085 shares at $213,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 19.10 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In summary, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.