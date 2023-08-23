An In-Depth Look at Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) Stock Performance

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a -6.72% drop in the past month, and a -9.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for KMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is $137.76, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on August 23, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has soared by 0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 126.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that We have narrowed our search to five stocks from defensive sectors. These are: JNJ, PEP, ISRG, KMB, ATO.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.32. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Melucci Jeffrey P., who sale 4,423 shares at the price of $130.23 back on Jul 27. After this action, Melucci Jeffrey P. now owns 28,169 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $576,007 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Doug, the President, EMEA of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 1,504 shares at $145.48 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Cunningham Doug is holding 0 shares at $218,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Equity return is now at value 298.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.