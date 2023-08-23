Alkermes plc (ALKS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has decreased by -2.68 when compared to last closing price of 29.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Alkermes (ALKS) reports encouraging second-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates. This is due to strong growth in commercial execution of its proprietary products, Lybalvi and Vivitrol.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALKS is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ALKS is $36.67, which is $7.97 above the current market price. The public float for ALKS is 164.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ALKS on August 23, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

ALKS’s Market Performance

ALKS’s stock has seen a -1.00% decrease for the week, with a -6.94% drop in the past month and a -3.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Alkermes plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALKS Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.62. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from LAURENCIN CATO T, who sale 2,638 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, LAURENCIN CATO T now owns 7,479 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $84,020 using the latest closing price.

LAURENCIN CATO T, the Director of Alkermes plc, sale 2,800 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that LAURENCIN CATO T is holding 7,479 shares at $88,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.65. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.