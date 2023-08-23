AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM)’s stock price has soared by 9.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-09 that OCALA, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) announced today that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s Q2 2023 operational and financial results on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AIM is $3.92, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for AIM is 44.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume for AIM on August 23, 2023 was 129.91K shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

The stock of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has seen a 4.28% increase in the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a 39.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for AIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.97% for AIM’s stock, with a 31.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIM Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6158. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 114.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 16,950 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Jul 17. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 560,945 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Equels Thomas K, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 161,291 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Equels Thomas K is holding 543,995 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -13790.78. The total capital return value is set at -41.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.46.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -20.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.