Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 358.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) by analysts is $16.40, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for AGTI is 133.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AGTI was 249.04K shares.

AGTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) has jumped by 7.29 compared to previous close of 10.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt McCabe – Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Tom Boehning – Chief Executive Officer Jim Pekarek – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Mishan – KeyBanc Capital Markets Jason Cassorla – Citi Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Agiliti’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded and we have allocated 1 hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

AGTI’s Market Performance

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has experienced a -3.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.35% drop in the past month, and a -36.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for AGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.96% for AGTI’s stock, with a -34.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AGTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGTI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGTI Trading at -31.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -35.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, Agiliti Inc. saw -34.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTI starting from Leonard Thomas J, who sale 27,558 shares at the price of $10.53 back on Aug 16. After this action, Leonard Thomas J now owns 953,564 shares of Agiliti Inc., valued at $290,158 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Thomas J, the Director of Agiliti Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Leonard Thomas J is holding 926,006 shares at $167,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agiliti Inc. stands at +2.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Agiliti Inc. (AGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 125.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.62. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.