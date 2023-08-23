Aegon N.V. (AEG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 5.20. However, the company has seen a -4.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Hielke Hielkema – IR Officer Lard Friese – CEO Matthew Rider – CFO Conference Call Participants Andrew Baker – Citigroup Michael Huttner – Berenberg David Barma – Bank of America Farquhar Murray – Autonomous Research Iain Pearce – Exane Nasib Ahmed – UBS Ashik Musaddi – Morgan Stanley Michele Ballatore – KBW Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aegon First Half 2023 Results Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is $5.87, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.78B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEG on August 23, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG’s stock has seen a -4.84% decrease for the week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month and a 9.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for Aegon N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.47% for AEG’s stock, with a 4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEG Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.