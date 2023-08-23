Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) is $42.67, which is $13.85 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 72.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLRN on August 23, 2023 was 699.89K shares.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s stock price has soared by 6.70 in relation to previous closing price of 27.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-07 that LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

SLRN’s Market Performance

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has experienced a 6.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.33% rise in the past month, and a 38.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for SLRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.24% for SLRN’s stock, with a 31.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLRN Trading at 28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +6.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, Acelyrin Inc. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc., valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.