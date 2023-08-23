374Water Inc. (SCWO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCWO is 61.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SCWO was 384.31K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCWO) stock’s latest price update

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.48 in comparison to its previous close of 1.65, however, the company has experienced a -14.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2022-10-06 that DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences: MicroCap Rodeo’s Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company’s participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date: 374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros.

SCWO’s Market Performance

374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen a -14.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.57% decline in the past month and a -44.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.29% for SCWO’s stock, with a -50.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCWO Trading at -31.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO fell by -14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8565. In addition, 374Water Inc. saw -47.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.72 for the present operating margin

-45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for 374Water Inc. stands at -155.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.58. Equity return is now at value -45.20, with -41.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, 374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.