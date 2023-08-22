Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.88 in comparison to its previous close of 5.63, however, the company has experienced a 9.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Courtney Dugan – Head of IR Thomas Gad – Founder, President & Interim CEO Vignesh Rajah – CMO Sue Smith – CCO Bo Kruse – CFO Conference Call Participants Alec Stranahan – Bank of America Charles Zhu – Guggenheim Securities Mike Ulz – Morgan Stanley Bill Maughan – Canaccord Genuity Tessa Romero – JP Morgan Luke Shumway – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.

The public float for YMAB is 37.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMAB on August 22, 2023 was 252.89K shares.

YMAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has seen a 9.07% increase in the past week, with a -6.84% drop in the past month, and a -36.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for YMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for YMAB’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMAB Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan, who purchase 101,740 shares at the price of $9.65 back on May 15. After this action, Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan now owns 4,280,205 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $981,404 using the latest closing price.

WG Biotech ApS, the Director of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., purchase 101,740 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WG Biotech ApS is holding 4,280,205 shares at $981,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.