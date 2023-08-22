XP Inc. (XP) Stock Sees a2.13 Increase

The stock of XP Inc. (XP) has gone up by 0.04% for the week, with a -3.35% drop in the past month and a 47.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.03% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of 45.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 19.34x. The 36-month beta value for XP is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XP is 445.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume of XP on August 22, 2023 was 5.77M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has increased by 2.13 when compared to last closing price of 24.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Antonio Guimarães – IR Thiago Maffra – CEO Bruno Constantino – CFO Conference Call Participants Geoffrey Elliott – Autonomous Eduardo Rosman – BTG Thiago Batista – UBS Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Neha Agarwala – HSBC Operator Antonio Guimarães Good evening everyone. I’m Antonio Guimarães, Investor Relations in XP Inc. On behalf of the company, I’d like to thank you all for the interest and welcome you to our 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.90. In addition, XP Inc. saw 65.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, XP Inc. (XP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.