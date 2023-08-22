What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) Stock

In the past week, CIFR stock has gone down by -23.25%, with a monthly decline of -34.22% and a quarterly surge of 12.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.88% for Cipher Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.18% for CIFR’s stock, with a 38.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is $5.10, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 43.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on August 22, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 3.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Joshua Kane – Head, Investor Relations Tyler Page – Chief Executive Officer Ed Farrell – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Chase White – Compass Point Research John Todaro – Needham & Company Josh Siegler – Cantor Fitzgerald Mike Colonnese – HCW Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cipher Mining’s Second Quarter 2023 Business Update.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $4 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIFR Trading at -18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares sank -28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -23.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 409.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Kelly Patrick Arthur, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kelly Patrick Arthur now owns 235,351 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 270,351 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.