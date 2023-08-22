What Recent Market Trends Mean for Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) Stock

In the past week, BLNK stock has gone down by -17.81%, with a monthly decline of -23.61% and a quarterly plunge of -33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Blink Charging Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.50% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -49.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is 2.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is $15.29, which is $12.23 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 53.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.68% of that float. On August 22, 2023, BLNK’s average trading volume was 2.32M shares.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.72 in relation to its previous close of 4.84. However, the company has experienced a -17.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-15 that Blink Charging Co. BLNK said Tuesday it’s expanding its electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Latin America, building out the more than 2,100 charges across eight countries it has already installed. Latam showed a 57% surge in EV charger sales in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the end of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -25.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -17.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -57.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $4.83 back on Aug 18. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 3,232,616 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $96,660 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co., sale 10,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 3,252,616 shares at $50,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -30.60 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.