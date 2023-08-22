What Recent Market Trends Mean for AMTD Digital Inc.’s (HKD) Stock

In the past week, HKD stock has gone up by 22.88%, with a monthly gain of 9.35% and a quarterly surge of 10.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.96% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -24.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is 36.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HKD is 2.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 126.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On August 22, 2023, HKD’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 45.00 in relation to its previous close of 5.00. However, the company has experienced a 22.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Shares of digital solutions platform AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD ) gained relatively modestly in comparison to its meme-stock status on a very positive financial disclosure. Still, the diversified enterprise remains a highly speculative wager.

HKD Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.