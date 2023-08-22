Waldencast plc’s (WALD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WALD stock has gone up by 41.39%, with a monthly gain of 22.65% and a quarterly plunge of -11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.44% for Waldencast plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.36% for WALD’s stock, with a -6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Waldencast plc (WALD) by analysts is $11.50, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for WALD is 26.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of WALD was 79.42K shares.

WALD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) has jumped by 28.80 compared to previous close of 6.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-03-08 that NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:30am ET. The fourth quarter 2022 earnings press release will be issued prior to the start of the call.

WALD Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.45%, as shares surge +26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALD rose by +41.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, Waldencast plc saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WALD

The total capital return value is set at -6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.89.

Based on Waldencast plc (WALD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.51. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waldencast plc (WALD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.