Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)'s stock price has gone decline by -8.03 in comparison to its previous close of 4.61, however, the company has experienced a -8.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTNR is 81.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.21% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of VTNR was 2.56M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has seen a -8.42% decrease in the past week, with a -33.85% drop in the past month, and a -38.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.73% for VTNR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.62% for the last 200 days.

VTNR Trading at -24.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -35.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw -31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Rhame James Gary, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.33 back on May 12. After this action, Rhame James Gary now owns 14,648 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $25,310 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,666 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,450,608 shares at $533,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.