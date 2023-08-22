UTime Limited (UTME) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UTME is 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UTME is 9.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTME on August 22, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has decreased by -8.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-21 that We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our market update for Monday. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME’s stock has fallen by -12.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.71% and a quarterly drop of -56.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.71% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.52% for UTME’s stock, with a -62.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTME Trading at -67.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5154. In addition, UTime Limited saw -47.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.75 for the present operating margin

+14.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -43.69. Equity return is now at value -138.00, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UTime Limited (UTME) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.