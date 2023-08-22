Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is $14.60, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 123.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on August 22, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has surged by 1.37 when compared to previous closing price of 13.90, but the company has seen a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Several surveys suggest that working professionals are open to freelance opportunities as well as preferring to work remotely. Upwork saw a big increase in searches on its platform for generative AI skillsets.

UPWK’s Market Performance

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has seen a 1.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.92% gain in the past month and a 75.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.10% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of 28.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 31.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +41.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 222 shares at the price of $10.65 back on Jul 18. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 16,078 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $2,365 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 28,485 shares at $9.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 1,012,262 shares at $260,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.