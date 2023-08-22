Understanding the 9.39% Volatility Levels of Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen a -19.95% decrease in the past week, with a -23.58% drop in the past month, and a -31.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for APLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.69% for APLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLD is 4.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLD is $15.75, which is $9.85 above the current price. The public float for APLD is 70.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLD on August 22, 2023 was 6.42M shares.

APLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) has dropped by -1.67 compared to previous close of 6.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Applied Digital is up some 225% year to date. A shareholder lawsuit filed this week may have been a catalyst for the drop.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on December 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLD Trading at -29.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -32.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD fell by -19.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 220.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from Nottenburg Richard N, who sale 14,820 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Aug 08. After this action, Nottenburg Richard N now owns 180,001 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $114,707 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Digital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 2,030,686 shares at $61,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.53 for the present operating margin

+19.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -80.60. The total capital return value is set at -34.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.26. Equity return is now at value -70.80, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), the company’s capital structure generated 155.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.93. Total debt to assets is 34.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 358.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.