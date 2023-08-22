Understanding the 1.17% Volatility Levels of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has gone down by -0.90% for the week, with a -1.08% drop in the past month and a 1.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.17% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 10.77x. The 36-month beta value for EPD is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPD is $32.16, which is $5.61 above than the current price. The public float for EPD is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on August 22, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 26.51. However, the company has seen a -0.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-18 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences: Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 22-23, 2023. Daniel Energy Partners Executive Series in Pebble Beach, California, August 30-31, 2023. Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference in New York City, September 5-6, 2023. MUFG Oil and Gas Conference in New York City, September 7, 2023. T.

EPD Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 114,758 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $1,330,025 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 11,950 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,491,895 shares at $300,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.