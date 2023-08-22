Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TKC is at 0.77.

The average price suggested by analysts for TKC is $5.76, which is -$0.65 below the current market price. The public float for TKC is 471.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for TKC on August 22, 2023 was 442.74K shares.

TKC) stock’s latest price update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.42 in comparison to its previous close of 4.75, however, the company has experienced a 4.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-02 that Tecnoglass (TGLS), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) and Copa Holdings (CPA) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC’s stock has risen by 4.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.75% and a quarterly rise of 28.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for TKC’s stock, with a 17.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKC Trading at 22.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.54 for the present operating margin

+32.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stands at +20.52. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.65. Equity return is now at value 45.00, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 174.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.55. Total debt to assets is 52.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.