Trading Update: Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock Endures 10.31% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has seen a 25.64% increase in the past week, with a 11.73% gain in the past month, and a 158.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for REKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.56% for REKR’s stock, with a 115.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for REKR is at 2.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for REKR is 63.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume for REKR on August 22, 2023 was 745.32K shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) has increased by 9.24 when compared to last closing price of 3.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that With stocks with high exposure to the artificial intelligence mega-trend pulling back recently, now may be the time to make an exit from overvalued AI stocks. Since late last year, when the launch of OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot ChatGPT kicked off a massive move by big tech into this new digital frontier, investors responded by jumping into these stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 41.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares surge +17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +25.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 185.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Aug 18. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 9,647,491 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $310,800 using the latest closing price.

Arctis Global LLC, the 10% Owner of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $2.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Arctis Global LLC is holding 8,307,591 shares at $443,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.