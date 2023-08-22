TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is $12.18, which is $7.23 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 41.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.15% of that float. On August 22, 2023, TPIC’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

TPIC stock's latest price update

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.30 in comparison to its previous close of 5.01, however, the company has experienced a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that Although the revenue and EPS for TPI Composites (TPIC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a 3.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -50.75% drop in the past month, and a -53.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.33% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.79% for TPIC’s stock, with a -55.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPIC Trading at -43.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -50.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -51.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Jordan Tyrone Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Aug 21. After this action, Jordan Tyrone Michael now owns 23,840 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $10,320 using the latest closing price.

Siwek William E, the President and CEO of TPI Composites Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Siwek William E is holding 193,007 shares at $48,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.