The Volatility of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock: A 0.97% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a 15.81% gain in the past month, and a 82.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for ANF. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for ANF’s stock, with a 46.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is above average at 68.12x. The 36-month beta value for ANF is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ANF is 48.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on August 22, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has dropped by -3.33 in relation to previous closing price of 43.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 results are expected to reflect gains from strong revenue growth for the Abercrombie brand, along with higher digital sales and improved margins.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $41 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.06. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 82.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Horowitz Fran, who sale 21,711 shares at the price of $40.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Horowitz Fran now owns 753,913 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $874,085 using the latest closing price.

Horowitz Fran, the Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 17,883 shares at $40.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Horowitz Fran is holding 775,624 shares at $716,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.