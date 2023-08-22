The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PGR is $139.24, which is $7.01 above the current price. The public float for PGR is 583.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on August 22, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has plunged by -1.31 when compared to previous closing price of 133.93, but the company has seen a 4.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-08-16 that The insurance company says it made strides in net premiums written and net premiums earned in July.

PGR’s Market Performance

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a 4.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.26% gain in the past month and a -2.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for PGR’s stock, with a -0.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.87. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Quigg Andrew J, who sale 5,070 shares at the price of $127.50 back on Aug 03. After this action, Quigg Andrew J now owns 20,816 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $646,425 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $126.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 309,507 shares at $1,518,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.