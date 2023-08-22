The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) Stock

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has gone up by 11.49% for the week, with a -36.10% drop in the past month and a -54.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.11% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.01% for FRGT’s stock, with a -74.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is $9.00, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 3.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRGT on August 22, 2023 was 795.20K shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-07 that Are you searching for some of the best penny stocks to buy now? I’m sure that if you’re reading this article, that’s something at the top of your mind.

FRGT Trading at -33.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares sank -34.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6251. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -77.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc. stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56. Equity return is now at value -387.40, with -122.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.