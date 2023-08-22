The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has gone up by 6.08% for the week, with a -17.78% drop in the past month and a -37.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.15% for SKIN’s stock, with a -35.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SKIN is at 1.21.

The public float for SKIN is 123.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SKIN on August 22, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.72 in comparison to its previous close of 6.31, however, the company has experienced a 6.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Beauty Health disappointed the market in its most recent quarter, likely due to slower sales growth for its facial machines. The stock bounced back when the market discovered that members of the management team are using the recent drop to purchase shares on the open market.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -28.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIN starting from Miller Brian Christopher, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Aug 17. After this action, Miller Brian Christopher now owns 91,450 shares of The Beauty Health Company, valued at $348,600 using the latest closing price.

CAPELLAS MICHAEL D, the Director of The Beauty Health Company, purchase 30,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CAPELLAS MICHAEL D is holding 197,612 shares at $180,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.